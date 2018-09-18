Julie Chen bids farewell to 'The Talk' after Moonves allegations

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Julie Chen, the wife of former CBS Corp <CBS.N. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, said on Tuesday she is stepping down from daytime show “The Talk” on CBS, a week after Moonves resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chen, who married Moonves in 2004, made the announcement in a tearful, prerecorded video message played on the CBS women’s talk show where she has been a co-host for nine years.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave ‘The Talk’,” she said.

“I have been at ‘The Talk’ since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family,” Chen added.

Chen has defended her husband against allegations of sexual misconduct against him dating back to the 1980s. Moonves, who was one of the most powerful men in television, has denied any nonconsensual sexual conduct.

Chen announced last week she would be taking a few days off from the show, where the hosts bring their personal experiences to discussions on topical issues.

Chen is expected to remain as the host of the CBS reality show “Big Brother.” (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)