September 6, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

CBS board in $100 mln exit negotiations with CEO Moonves- CNBC

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp's board is in settlement talks with Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves and has offered about $100 million exit package, CNBC reported here, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

A New Yorker report in late July featured claims against Moonves from six women spanning different time periods over two decades, from 1985 to 2006. The allegations included sexual assault and unwanted advances.

CBS could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

