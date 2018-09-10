FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

CBS to pay $120 mln to Moonves pending probe outcome

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Monday it will pay $120 million to former chief executive officer Leslie Moonves if an internal investigation into allegations of harassment fails to provide grounds for his dismissal.

Moonves, the top executive at CBS since 2006 and a major figure at the broadcast network and media company for more than two decades, resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment.

The company said under a settlement agreement, Moonves could end up with nothing pending results of an investigation. (bit.ly/2CCLyui)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
