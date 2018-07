July 30 (Reuters) - CBS Corp’s board of directors is selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation, it said on Monday, following allegations of personal misconduct against CEO Leslie Moonves.

“No other action was taken on this matter at today’s board meeting,” CBS said in a statement, without mentioning Moonves or the allegations. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)