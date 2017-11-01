UPDATE 1-Entercom wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy CBS Radio with conditions

(Adds detail on divestitures, comment from Entercom, background)

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp won U.S. antitrust approval to buy CBS Radio Inc on condition that it sell 13 radio stations in Massachusetts and California, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced in February, will allow CBS Corp to merge its radio business with Entercom in a deal that the companies said would create the second-largest U.S. radio broadcaster by revenue.

To win approval for the deal, the companies agreed to divest five stations in Boston and four each in San Francisco and Sacramento, the department said.

Despite the divestitures, Entercom will have more than 200 stations.

“The required divestitures will protect competition for local businesses that advertise on radio stations in Boston, San Francisco and Sacramento,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

David Field, president and chief executive of Entercom, said the approval was a “significant milestone.”

