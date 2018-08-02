FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 2, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CBS beats Wall St estimates for quarterly revenue

Sheila Dang

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, which has hired two law firms to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against its Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, on Thursday topped quarterly revenue estimates, helped by higher ad sales.

The media company, which is also in a legal fight to end majority shareholder Shari Redstone’s control of CBS, said total revenue rose to $3.47 billion, up from $3.26 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sheila Dang Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.