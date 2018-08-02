CBS beats Wall St estimates for quarterly revenue

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, which has hired two law firms to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against its Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, on Thursday topped quarterly revenue estimates, helped by higher ad sales.

The media company, which is also in a legal fight to end majority shareholder Shari Redstone’s control of CBS, said total revenue rose to $3.47 billion, up from $3.26 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sheila Dang Editing by Bill Rigby)