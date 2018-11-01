Company News
November 1, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CBS third-quarter revenue beats estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Media company CBS Corp beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by healthy ad sales.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $488 million, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $418 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to popular shows such as the “Big Bang Theory,” and “NCIS”, said total revenue rose 3 percent to $3.26 billion, above estimates of $3.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
