Company News
November 12, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-CBS misses quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 3 to remove reference to MTV)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - CBS Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, sending its shares down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

The media company reported a net earnings of $319 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $488 million or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

CBS posted a 1% rise in revenue to $3.30 billion, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $3.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

