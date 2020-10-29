China Construction Bank posts 4.1% fall in third-quarter profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp, the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 4.1% fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday after setting aside more provisions for bad loans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit fell to 68.21 billion yuan ($10.18 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 71.15 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. ($1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai Editing by David Goodman)