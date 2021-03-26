China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit jumps 58%, beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: A sign of China Construction Bank is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) logged a 57.6% jump in fourth-quarter net profit, its first climb in profit in three quarters.

China’s second-biggest lender by assets after saw profits rise to 65.2 billion yuan ($9.97 billion) in the October to December period, compared with 41.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

Profit for the full year increased 1.6% to 271.1 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 249.7 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

($1 = 6.5397 Chinese yuan renminbi)