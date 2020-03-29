Chinese Labor Unrest
March 29, 2020 / 8:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 2.1%, beats estimates

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) posted on Sunday a 2.1% rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

China’s second-biggest lender by assets after Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) saw profits rise to 41.39 billion yuan ($5.83 billion) in the October to December period, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s annual figures.

That compares with 40.55 billion yuan a year earlier, and beat a 39.6 billion yuan average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1 = 7.0942 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below