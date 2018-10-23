FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China Construction Bank's third-quarter profit rises 6.6 pct

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

That was slightly below the forecast of three analysts surveyed by Reuters for a 6.9 percent increase.

Net profit rose to 67.08 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 62.9 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said.

CCB’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained steady at 1.47 percent at the end of the quarter, compared with 1.48 percent at the end of June.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 2.34 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three months earlier. ($1 = 6.9358 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)

