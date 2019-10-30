UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank's third-quarter profit rises 6.1%, beats estimates

* CCB Q3 profit 71.15bln yuan vs 67.08bln yuan

* NIM 2.27% at end-Sept vs 2.27% at end-June

* NPL ratio 1.43% at end-Sept vs 1.43% at end-June (Adds details)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, reported a 6.07% rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit rose to 71.15 billion yuan ($10.08 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 67.08 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said.

The profit growth beat an average forecast of a rise of 4.55% from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

CCB’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained flat at 1.43% at the end of the quarter from end-June.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, also remained steady at 2.27% at the end of September, from the preceding quarter. ($1 = 7.0573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Cheng Leng in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)