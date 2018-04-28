Polish clothing retailer CCC estimates Q1 net loss at $42 mln

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish clothing retailer CCC said its net loss in the first quarter of 2018 rose to 146 million zlotys ($42.09 million) due to reduced revenue and higher costs, from a loss of 41 million zlotys a year ago.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, CCC said first quarter revenues fell by almost 4 percent year on year to 694 million zlotys. CCC will publish its full financial report for the first quarter on May 15. ($1 = 3.4690 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Mark Heinrich)