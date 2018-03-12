FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Polish clothing retailer CCC posts 4 pct fall in 2017 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Polish clothing retailer CCC said on Monday its net profit in 2017 fell by 4 percent year-on-year to 303 million zlotys ($88.87 million) on revenues jumping by 32 percent.

CCC also said its operating profit rose by 8 percent to 405 million zlotys while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 12 percent to 502 million zlotys.

CCC will publish its full financial report for 2017 on March 26.

$1 = 3.4096 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.