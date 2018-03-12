Polish clothing retailer CCC posts 4 pct fall in 2017 net profit

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Polish clothing retailer CCC said on Monday its net profit in 2017 fell by 4 percent year-on-year to 303 million zlotys ($88.87 million) on revenues jumping by 32 percent.

CCC also said its operating profit rose by 8 percent to 405 million zlotys while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 12 percent to 502 million zlotys.

CCC will publish its full financial report for 2017 on March 26.