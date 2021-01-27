Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 bln airport project

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A Philippine province has cancelled its award of a $10 billion airport deal south of the capital, local project proponent MacroAsia Corp said on Wednesday.

China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) and MacroAsia in 2019 won the auction to partner with the Cavite provincial government to upgrade the Sangley airport.

CCCC was among the Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States in August for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Himani Sarkar)