SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA won an auction on Friday to operate for 30 years a 220-kilometer highway in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina.

CCR offered to charge consumers a toll of 1.9712 reais, down 62% from the initial auction toll price. The company must invest 7.4 billion reais ($1.68 billion) to improve the highway infrastructure and services.