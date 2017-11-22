Brazil's CCR considers bids for airports, roads in US, Latin America

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA is considering bidding for operating licenses for airports, toll roads and subways in the U.S. and Latin America, company executives told investors on Wednesday.

In a meeting with investors in Sao Paulo, Chief Financial Officer Arthur Piotto Filho said the company may spend up to 7 billion reais ($2 billion) in operating licenses, acquisitions and new investments.

Jose Braz, head of CCR’s toll road division, said the company plans to bid for operating rights in Chile and Argentina toll roads next year. CCR currently operates highways only in Brazil. The company also aims to participate in subway operating rights auctions in Lima, Bogotá and Buenos Aires, director Leo Viana said.

Ricardo Bisordi, head of the airport division, told investors that CCR plans to look for opportunities in operating rights in the U.S.

The company is looking for opportunities to deploy capital raised in February through its $1.3 billion share offering. Since then, CCR has acquired a stake in a subway line in Sao Paulo and stakes in toll roads in the state of Rio de Janeiro. ($1 = 3.2334 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)