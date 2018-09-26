Brazil police raid offices of toll road operator CCR - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian police searched the offices of toll road operator CCR SA on Wednesday, the company said in a securities filing, amid a federal police investigation into toll road operators.
The probe is investigating alleged bribes paid by toll road operators to modify contracts in the southern state of Paraná. Federal police said 19 people had been arrested on Wednesday in the case.
Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Additional reporting by Flavia Bohome Writing by Carolina Mandl