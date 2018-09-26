FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 26, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil police raid offices of toll road operator CCR - filing

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian police searched the offices of toll road operator CCR SA on Wednesday, the company said in a securities filing, amid a federal police investigation into toll road operators.

The probe is investigating alleged bribes paid by toll road operators to modify contracts in the southern state of Paraná. Federal police said 19 people had been arrested on Wednesday in the case.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Additional reporting by Flavia Bohome Writing by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.