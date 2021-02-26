Poland's CD Projekt delays results due to cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: Cd Projekt headquarters is pictured in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt posptoned the publication of its financial results for 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 as a result of a cyber attack that resulted in restricted access to its systems, the company said on Friday.

The cyber attack earlier this month compromised some of CD Projekt’s internal systems, including the source code to Cyberpunk 2077 and resulted in delaying the release of a patch for the game until the second half of March.

The company said on Friday it had moved the date of publication of its 2020 results to April 19 from March 30. The results for the first quarter of 2021 will be published on May 27, two days later than initially planned.

Shares in the company, which rose to fame on the back of the success of its medieval fantasy Witcher series, plunged at the end of last year due to Cyberpunk roll-out problems, after hitting a record high of 464.2 zlotys. They recovered some losses after a social media campaign against short sellers led some to close their positions.

Shares have lost almost 10% since the postponement of Cyberpunk’s patch earlier this week.