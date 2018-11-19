CDC sets up task force as polio-like condition spreads

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it has established a task force to assist in an ongoing investigation into a rare condition that affects the nervous system and which has been detected in over 100 people this year.

The taskforce will help define the cause of and improve treatment for patients with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) and will include experts from scientific, medical and public health fields, the CDC said.

The CDC earlier said it does not know what causes AFM, a rare condition that affects the nervous system, causing weakness in one or more limbs.

“I want to reaffirm to parents, patients, and our nation (the) CDC’s commitment to this serious medical condition,” Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.

The number of Americans affected by AFM has been growing since 2014 and there have been 106 confirmed cases across 29 states in 2018, mostly in children, the CDC said.