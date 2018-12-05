Oil producer Canadian Natural sets lower 2019 budget

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd forecast on Wednesday 2019 base budget about C$1 billion (about $753 million) lower than last year, blaming a lack of market access for its oil and “dysfunctional” government processes.

The company expects 2019 base capital program of C$3.7 billion, with maintenance capital targeted at about C$3.1 billion.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer expects 2019 production to be between 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 1.1 million boe/d. ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)