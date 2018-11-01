Canadian Natural Resources qtrly profit more than doubles

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher production and average realized prices.

The Calgary-based company on Thursday said net income rose to C$1.80 billion, or C$1.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$684 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Overall daily production rose 2 percent to 1.06 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)