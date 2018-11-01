Company News
November 1, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian Natural Resources qtrly profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher production and average realized prices.

The Calgary-based company on Thursday said net income rose to C$1.80 billion, or C$1.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$684 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Overall daily production rose 2 percent to 1.06 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.