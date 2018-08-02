FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian Natural's quarterly profit falls 8.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNRL) reported an 8.4 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly hurt by a decline in the production and realized price of natural gas.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$982 million ($754 million), or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.07 billion, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall production rose 15 percent to 1,050,376 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), while natural gas production fell 7.1 percent.

$1 = C$1.30 Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
