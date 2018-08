Aug 9 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 20 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by higher expenses.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$156 million ($119.82 million), or C$2.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$195.2 million, or C$2.81 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.48 billion from C$3.37 billion.