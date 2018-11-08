Company News
Diversified retailer Canadian Tire's profit rises 16.5 percent

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 16.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales at its retail segment and the inclusion of newly acquired Helly Hansen’s operations to its earnings.

Net income rose to C$231.3 million ($155.54 million), or C$3.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$198.5 million, or C$2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.27 billion. ($1 = 1.3103 Canadian dollars)

