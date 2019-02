Feb 14 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 5.8 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly hurt by a rise in expenses.

Net income fell to C$278.2 million ($209.8 million), or C$3.99 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$ 295.4 million, or C$4.10 per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company’s revenue rose to C$4.13 billion from C$3.92 billion.