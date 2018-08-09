FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian Tire profit falls 20 pct as investments rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comparable store sales, expense)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 20 pct fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the company ramped up investments in its stores and online business.

Toronto-based Canadian Tire has been spending more to woo customers who are increasingly shopping at Amazon.com Inc and Walmart, which offer options such as doorstep delivery.

The retailer’s expenses rose about 5 percent to C$831.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Total comparable same store sales, excluding petroleum, rose 1.6 percent.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$156 million ($119.8 million), or C$2.38 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$195.2 million, or C$2.81 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.48 billion from C$3.37 billion. ($1 = C$1.3019) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

