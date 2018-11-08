Company News
November 8, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Diversified retailer Canadian Tire's profit rises 16.5 percent

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 16.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales at its retail segment and the inclusion of newly acquired Helly Hansen’s operations to its earnings.

The Toronto-based company, which sells products ranging from automotive parts to kitchen appliances, said its total comparable same-store sales in the retail segment rose 2.5 percent in the quarter.

Revenue from Helly Hensen operations was C$181.7 million, while revenue from retail unit, which also includes gasoline sales, rose 11.4 percent to C$3.31 billion.

Canada’s homegrown retailers have been trying to find ways to win back market share from larger rivals, including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

Net income rose to C$231.3 million ($155.54 million), or C$3.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$198.5 million, or C$2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Canadian Tire Corp bought Norway-based sportswear brand Helly Hansen for C$985 million this year in a bid to diversify itself further.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.27 billion. ($1 = 1.3103 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.