UPDATE 1-Diversified retailer Canadian Tire's profit rises 16.5 percent

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 16.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales at its retail segment and the inclusion of newly acquired Helly Hansen’s operations to its earnings.

The Toronto-based company, which sells products ranging from automotive parts to kitchen appliances, said its total comparable same-store sales in the retail segment rose 2.5 percent in the quarter.

Revenue from Helly Hensen operations was C$181.7 million, while revenue from retail unit, which also includes gasoline sales, rose 11.4 percent to C$3.31 billion.

Canada’s homegrown retailers have been trying to find ways to win back market share from larger rivals, including Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc.

Net income rose to C$231.3 million ($155.54 million), or C$3.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$198.5 million, or C$2.59 per share, a year earlier.

Canadian Tire Corp bought Norway-based sportswear brand Helly Hansen for C$985 million this year in a bid to diversify itself further.

Revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.27 billion. ($1 = 1.3103 Canadian dollars)