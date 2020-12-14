Poland's CD Projekt to issue strategy update in Q1 despite Cyberpunk 2077 game issue

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish video games producer CD Projekt it sticking to plans to update its strategy in the first quarter of 2021, its chief executive said on Monday, despite the issues the company faces with its flagship Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated game which debuted last week, has seen negative user reviews for its console version, sending the company’s shares down and raising concerns over the game’s success.

The company’s shares were down 10.7% as of 1330 GMT, extending their losses from last week amid the game’s mixed reception.