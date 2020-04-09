Poland's CD Projekt to focus on Cyberpunk game not dividend

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - Polish video games producer CD Projekt should focus on preparations for the launch of its new flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 in September rather than think about a dividend payout, company board member Michal Nowakowski said on Thursday.

“In general we believe that the time we have right now is the time we should focus on developing Cyberpunk ... and paying dividend during this time is probably not in line with this philosophy,” Nowakowski told a 2019 financial results conference.

Nowakowski also said that CD Projekt is satisfied with Cyberpunk preorders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper)