Polish CD Projekt estimates Cyberpunk 2077 copy sales at 13.7 mln in 2020

GDANSK, April 22 (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt estimated on Thursday it had sold 13.7 million copies of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game last year, missing analysts’ forecast of 14.46 million.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games in 2020, but was bug-ridden when it was released in December.

The Warsaw-based firm, which gave preliminary full-year net profit and revenue figures last week, confirmed that they were 1.15 billion zlotys and 2.14 billion zlotys, respectively. It also said it planned to pay out a dividend of 5 zlotys per share.