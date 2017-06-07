CORRECTED-Philippines' Cebu Air places order for additional 7 Airbus A321CEO planes

(Corrects value of order in second paragraph to $812 mln, not $821 mln)

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - Philippine carrier Cebu Air Inc said on Wednesday it has placed an order with Airbus for an additional seven A321CEO planes, for delivery from March 2018, to meet increased capacity requirements.

The seven aircraft have a total value of $812 million, based on current list prices and will be on top of Cebu Air's existing order of 32 Airbus A321NEO planes, it said in a statement.

Cebu Air, also known as Cebu Pacific, said the delivery schedule of the A321NEO aircraft has been pushed back to the fourth quarter of 2018 until 2022, from the original schedule beginning September 2017 until 2021. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)