Ceconomy board committee has made no recommendation on CEO's future - sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The future of the chief executive of German consumer electronics chain Ceconomy remains unclear, with a supervisory board committee making no recommendation on his tenure ahead of a key meeting, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company said earlier this week that the supervisory board would discuss and decide on Thursday about the possible termination of CEO Joern Werner. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)