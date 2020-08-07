Ceconomy looking for new CEO - sources

DUESSELDORF, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest consumer electronics chain, Ceconomy, is looking for a successor for interim Chief Executive Bernhard Duettmann whose contract, due to expire in October, has not yet been extended, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources added that support was emerging in the company’s supervisory board for a restructuring programme that includes cutting around 3,500 jobs, especially abroad.

