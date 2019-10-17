UPDATE 1-Germany’s Ceconomy ousts CEO and names interim chief

(Rewrites with company removing CEO, names interim leader)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of the struggling German consumer electronics chain Ceconomy AG ousted its chief executive officer on Thursday and named an interim leader.

CEO Joern Werner had taken over in March, but had clashed with Ferran Reverter, the head of the company’s Media Markt and Saturn store chains, about future strategy and the speed of its implementation, sources close to the company told Reuters.

The board named Bernhard Duettmann, a member of the supervisory board, to succeed Werner for the next 12 months.

Werner, who previously ran retailer Conrad Electronic, was appointed to replace managers the supervisory board had removed last October after a profit warning.