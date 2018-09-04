Czech investor Kretinsky says too early to know plans with Metro

PRAGUE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - EP Global Commerce (EPGC), the investment vehicle of Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, does not exclude buying more shares in German retailer Metro but it is too early to say if it will seek to take it private, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We don’t have enough information about the company to decide if we stay as one of the minority shareholders or if we will try to take Metro private. It’s too early (to say),” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chief executive of German investment group Haniel - from which EPGC is buying a 7.3 percent stake in Metro with an option to increase that share - told journalists he expected Kretinsky to be a long-term investor and could imagine he might want to take the company private. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Edmund Blair)