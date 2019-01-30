German electronics retailer Ceconomy appoints new CEO, CFO

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, has appointed a new chief executive and finance chief to replace managers the supervisory board announced in October it was removing after a profit warning dented investor confidence.

The supervisory board said it had appointed Joern Werner, 57, who previously ran retailer Conrad Electronic, as chief executive office and Karin Sonnenmoser, 49, as chief financial officer. Sonnenmoser was CFO at Austrian lighting manufacturer Zumtobel until last year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Leslie Adler)