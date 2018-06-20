FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 20, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

M.video to pay Safmar $170 mln for Ceconomy's Russian stores-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video plans to buy Media-Markt Russian stores from its shareholder Safmar Group for $170 million, a source close to one of the companies said on Wednesday.

M.video will acquire the stores once Safmar completes the acquisition of the German consumer electronics group Ceconomy’s Russian business, the source said.

Ceconomy said earlier on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian business to Safmar and take a 15 percent stake in M.video, confirming Reuters reports. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Christian Lowe, Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.