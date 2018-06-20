FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 6:53 AM / in an hour

Ceconomy strikes Russia deal with Safmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics group Ceconomy said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian business to Russia’s Safmar group and take a 15 percent stake in Safmar’s M.video.

Ceconomy, which owns retail chain Media-Saturn and which hopes to improve its performance in Russia through exposure to fast-growing consumer goods retailer M.video, will pay around 258 million euros ($299 million) based on today’s exchange rate.

On Tuesday, Ceconomy had said it expected to strike such a deal with Safmar and that it was considering a capital increase to finance the transaction, which pushed its shares down by more than 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Douglas Busvine)

