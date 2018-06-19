FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 8:45 AM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-Ceconomy nears Russia deal, considers capital increase -sources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Ceconomy considers capital increase - sources

* Capital increase could total 10 pct - source (Adds further details on planned deal, background)

By Alexander Hübner, Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, June 19 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics group Ceconomy is expected to strike a deal within days to sell its loss-making Russian business to Safmar and take a 15 percent stake in Safmar’s M.video , three people close to the matter said.

The group, which owns retail chain Media-Saturn, is considering a capital increase to finance the transaction and bolster its balance sheet, the people said.

One of them said it was mulling a capital hike of roughly 10 percent, which would raise around 280 million euros at the company’s current market value.

Ceconomy had no immediate comment.

Ceconomy emerged last year from a split from Metro, which is now a food-focused retailer. Ceconomy retains a 10 percent stake in Metro, which has lost a third of its value this year as its Russia business has weighed on earnings.

The Kellerhals family, which holds a minority stake in Media-Saturn and has been at odds with the management of Ceconomy and Metro, has so far refused to sign off on profit transfers from Media-Saturn to Ceconomy, which has limited its access to cash to pay for the Russia deal.

Russia’s top two electrical goods and home appliances retailers — M.video and Eldorado — are preparing to merge, and Ceconomy said in January it was seeking a “strategic answer” to its poorly performing Russian business by the end of 2018.

If a deal is concluded, Media-Saturn would pay about 258 million euros ($299 mln) for the M.Video stake based on current exchange rates, although that could be cut depending on financial performance, Ceconomy had said in a statement earlier this month.

It had said that the transaction would entirely eliminate the operational losses of Media-Saturn’s Russian business, but have a one-time hit to Ceconomy’s net profit for the 2017/18 financial year of more than 100 million euros.

In April, Reuters was first to report that Media-Saturn was in talks with M.video about disposing of its Russian business. ($1 = 0.8639 euros) ($1 = 64.1075 roubles) (Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
