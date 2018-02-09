FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ceconomy aims to cut 30 mln euros of administrative costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy said it aimed to cut costs in its country units and its holding by 30 million euros ($36.8 million), it said on Friday.

The group, which runs Media Markt stores and split from German retail conglomerate Metro in July, also published full first-quarter results, having reported a 16 percent drop in operating profit last month due to price reductions around Black Friday and costs to set up its holding company.

$1 = 0.8160 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

