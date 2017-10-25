FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ceconomy quarterly sales helped by new product launches
October 25, 2017

Ceconomy quarterly sales helped by new product launches

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy reported strong sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, helped by new product launches and investment in selected markets.

Ceconomy, which split from retail group Metro in July, reported quarterly sales rose 4.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros ($6.23 billion), above average analyst forecasts for 5.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

It also reiterated that it expects full-year earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special items to be slightly higher than last year’s 466 million euros. It reports full 2016/17 results on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

