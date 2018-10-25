FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2018 / 5:02 AM / in an hour

Electronics retailer Ceconomy blames hot weather for poor sales

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, reported a 3.8 percent drop in sales in its fiscal fourth-quarter, which it blamed on unusually hot weather in July and August in its home market of Germany.

Ceconomy, which earlier this month said its chief executive was leaving after a profit warning sent its shares tumbling, posted quarterly sales of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), with Germany, Austria and Switzerland contracting 4 percent.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores in countries across Europe, has seen its business stagnate as sales of consumer electronics have shifted online. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.