Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Electronics retailer Ceconomy gives downbeat forecast for 2018/19

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said it expects profits to fall again in the 2018/19 financial year as it tries to streamline its operations and find new top management in a challenging retail environment.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores in countries across Europe, expects operating profit to decline slightly in 2018/19, while sales adjusted for currency and portfolio changes should rise slightly.

The company, which is looking for a new chief executive and finance chief, said it would not pay a dividend for the past financial year and said it expects the retail and consumer electronics environment to remain challenging. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below