Electronics retailer Ceconomy gives downbeat forecast for 2018/19

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said it expects profits to fall again in the 2018/19 financial year as it tries to streamline its operations and find new top management in a challenging retail environment.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores in countries across Europe, expects operating profit to decline slightly in 2018/19, while sales adjusted for currency and portfolio changes should rise slightly.

The company, which is looking for a new chief executive and finance chief, said it would not pay a dividend for the past financial year and said it expects the retail and consumer electronics environment to remain challenging. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Tassilo Hummel)