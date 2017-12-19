FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2017 / 6:04 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Germany's Ceconomy forecasts higher profits in 2017/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy said it expected to improve profitability in the 2017/18 financial year after it lifted earnings in the last quarter in its core market Germany, as well as eastern Europe and the Netherlands.

Ceconomy, which split in July from German retail conglomerate Metro, on Tuesday forecast a slight increase in total sales in 2017/18, helped by western and southern Europe.

It expects a “mid single-digit” percentage increase in earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT), not taking into account contributions from its investment in France’s Fnac Darty , after a minimal increase in 2016/17.

Ceconomy reported fourth-quarter EBIT rose 18 percent to 244 million euros ($288 million), meeting average analyst forecasts, while it proposed a dividend of 0.26 euros per share, ahead of analyst consensus for 0.24 euros. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.