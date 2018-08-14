Germany's Ceconomy sees results dented by Metro impairment

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy said quarterly earnings were dented by another impairment on its stake in Metro even as it reported that its strategy to push online sales and offer more services is bearing fruit.

It reported a fiscal third quarter loss per share of 0.32 euros after it took an impairment of 138 million euros ($157.33 million) on Metro.

Its sales slipped 1 percent to 4.598 billion euros, but rose 1 percent after currency effects.

However, Ceconomy, which bolstered its balance sheet in June when German independent telecoms company Freenet took a 9 percent stake, stuck by its 2017/18 outlook for a slight increase in sales and a low to medium single digit percentage rise in earnings before interest and taxation. ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)